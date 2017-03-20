Mr. Gary Alan (Bud) Free, age 62, of Blountstown, FL passed away Friday, March 17, 2017 in Panama City, FL.
Bud was born on April 5, 1954 in Blountstown to Sidney Free and Thelma (Wise) Free. He had lived in Blountstown for the past 25 years coming from Tallahassee. Bud worked at many different jobs during his life and anyone who knew him, Bud was Bud, you got to love him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Free and Thelma (Wise) Free, daughter, Tracy Free Parker, mother of his children, Tammy (Raker) Sanders.
Survivors include, 1 daughter, Amy Ingram and husband, Steve of Crawfordville, FL; 2 brothers, Gene Free and wife, Patricia of Bristol, FL, James David Free of Blountstown, FL; 3 sisters, Donnei Deighton of Lloyd, FL, Linda Sable of Blountstown, FL, Sue Bowen of White Springs, FL; 6 grandchildren, Brandon, Sarah, Kayla, Kristen, Shaun and Hunter; 2 great-grandchildren, Hailey and Hayden; A lifelong friend, Gary Jones of Tallahassee, FL.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.850-674-2266.