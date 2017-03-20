Mrs. Florence L. Bason, age 67, of Altha, FL passed away Friday, March 17, 2017 in Panama City, FL.
Florence was born at Fort Lewis, Washington on April 26, 1949 to William Bason and Margaret (Moline) Bason. She was a retired CNA and Waitress and had lived in Calhoun County for most of her life. Florence was a member of the Lutheran Faith.
Survivors include, 2 sons, Robert W. (Bobby) Andrews of Altha, FL, Jeremy R. Andrews of Clarksville, FL;1 daughter, Kathryn Parris of Altha, FL; 1 brother, Jack Lewzader of California; 1 sister, Margaret Bason of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 20, 2017 at 2:00 pm (CST) from the graveside at William Bason II Memorial Cemetery in the Mossy Pond Community near Altha, FL with Reverend Dan Thomas officiating. Interment will follow. The family request in lieu of flowers anyone wishing may make contributions to the family for expenses.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.