Howell wins 1st place in Duathlon

Thursday, March 16. 2017
Thomas Howell won 1st place overall at the St. Marks Duathlon on Sunday March 12th, 2017.

The race consisted of a 3.1 mile run, 12.4 mile bike and a 1.5 mile run at the end. There were over 150 athletes competing.
