Livery stable building will be coming down

Another Calhoun County landmark will be coming down soon according to Jim Anders, grandson of the late James Franklin Anders and son of the late Charles L. Anders.
What began as a mule, horse and farm equipment business in approximately 1917 by Sam Leonard and J. F. Anders would eventually sell International trucks, tractors, fertilizer and other farm equipment when owned soley by Charles L. Anders.
Timbers for the building were cut on St. Vincent Island. The old wooden structure was bricked in the early 1930’s. Jim Anders had recently found an item where $4,500 was budgeted for the renovation. An article in an early 1930’s edition of The County Record reported the new structure added much to the appearance of Blountstown. The farm business closed in 1984 and Jim Anders used the building for his real estate office. We will run a complete story on this landmark in a future edition.