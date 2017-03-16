BES celebrates Dr. Seus’ Birthday

Thursday, March 16. 2017
In celebration of Dr. Seuss' birthday, ​second graders enjoyed a fun-filled day dressing as their favorite storybook characters.

These are some of the characters who showed up in Nikki Fields' class:The Lorax, The Cat in the Hat, and two dressed as Cindy Lou Who, just to name a few.
