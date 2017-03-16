Altha Honors March as Music in Schools Month

This past week, Altha Public School put on an exemplary performance of the kindergarten and first grade musical “Nuts”. This was the first performance on the new stage in the new cafeteria.
Under the direction of Mrs. Tina Smith, the students transported us to a whimsical forest and were taught the significance of the circle of life through the life cycle of tree nuts. These students had a blast and developed new levels of self confidence and dedication through this new theatrical opportunity. This experience could not be made possible without the help of the Chipola Regional Arts Association; CRAA gave the music department of Altha Public School a grant to help make opportunities such as this possible.
The students not only had a good time, but they also developed lifelong skills such as self confidence, memorization skills, and teamwork. Every person involved in this event thoroughly enjoyed it from the parents to the students. This experience was a success due to the dedication of the students and teachers, the reliability of the parents, and the grant of the Chipola Regional Arts Association.
The whole community benefited from this performance and we all cannot wait to see what talent Altha Public School has to offer in its next performance.
By Ashley Lytle