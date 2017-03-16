Garrison Hutchison and Garrett Lovelace each became district champs in the Boys Weightlifting District 3 Finals. Hutchison had a 495 total winning the 154 Pound weight class. Lovelace went 6 for 6 winning his second district title - this time in the 219 weight class.
District Runner Ups were Jackson Goins, Hardy Mitchell and Matthew Vincent.
Brandon Williams also advances, He placed 6th at Districts.
As a team the wildcats finished in 4th place with 29 points. All five lifters advanced to the region 2 finals that will be held in Vernon on March 23.