Altha students place in Boys Weightlifting District 3 Finals; will compete in Region Finals

Thursday, March 16. 2017
Garrison Hutchison and Garrett Lovelace each became district champs in the Boys Weightlifting District 3 Finals. Hutchison had a 495 total winning the 154 Pound weight class. Lovelace went 6 for 6 winning his second district title - this time in the 219 weight class.

District Runner Ups were Jackson Goins, Hardy Mitchell and Matthew Vincent.

Brandon Williams also advances, He placed 6th at Districts.

As a team the wildcats finished in 4th place with 29 points. All five lifters advanced to the region 2 finals that will be held in Vernon on March 23.
