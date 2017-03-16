Tiger lifters are District Champs

The Blountstown Tiger Weightlifting Team won the District 3 Title last week in Vernon with 8 teams competing. The top 5 teams will compete in the Regional meet in Vernon March 23.
Bradly Bates got the Tigers rolling with a 1st place finish in the 119 pound class. Abrey Johnson placed third for the Tigers in the 139 pound class.
Keith Grantham finished 2nd for the Tigers in the 154 pound class. Michael Wyrick placed 1st in the 169 pound class and teammate Seth Dawson placed 3rd.
In the 183 pound class, Trey Mathews placed 2nd.
Gage Thornton placed 2nd in the 199 pound class and teammate Kentrell Lawson placed 4th.
Tylor Brock finished 3rd in the 219 pound class. Cody Barfield finished 2nd in the 238 pound class and teammate Nathan Hunter finished 3rd.
JD Hunter brought home 3rd place in the Heavy Weight class.
Overall point totals for the match were: 1st - Blountstown, 62; 2nd - Graceville, 39; 3rd - Marianna, 37; 4th - Altha, 29; 5th - Vernon, 25; 6th - Holmes County, 16; 7th - Chipley, 7; 8th - Liberty County, 4.