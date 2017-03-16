Sheriff's Log for 03-16-17

CALHOUN COUNTY
March 8
Dennis Steven Frisinger, disorderly intoxication in public place causing disturbance
March 9
Kasey Lee Copeland, burglary of occupied conveyance and unarmed, trespassing
Stacy Lynn Shaw, violation of probration; non support of children or spouse
March 10
Precious Lanae Hall, fraud/OBT good SVC debt card insufficient funds, less than $150
Karlier Vanisse Robinson, non support of children or spouse
Mandi Jeanene Waldron, failure to appear
March 11
Robert Dravin, out of county warrant
James Henry Manning, out of county warrant, driving while license suspended, 1st offense
Adam Cayson Edwards, DUI alcohol or drugs, 1st offense
Martin Jeremy Conyers, cruelty toward child, felony battery result from bodily harm/disability
March 12
Michele Ann Guerrero, neglect of a child, without great harm
Kevin Justin Hansford, aggravated assult, battery, 2nd or subsequent offense, violation of probation
