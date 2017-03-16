Legal Notice
Legals for 03-16-17
Thursday, March 16. 2017
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 161
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-22-1N-08-0500-0003-0500
Lots 5 and 6, Block 3, Juanita Subdivision to the City of Blountstown. Together with all structures and improvements.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Richard Mayo and Cheryl Mayo
19132 NW CR 275
Altha, FL 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on April 6, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 696
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-33-1N-11-0000-0006-0000
BEGIN at the NE Corner of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, thence run South to the North Right of Way Boundary of SR #20, thence run West along said boundary 120 feet, thence run North approximately 565 feet to Quarter Section line, dividing SW 1/4 of NW 1/4; thence run East 120 feet, to POINT OF BEGINNING. Said land being in the SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Dean Deiter, Bruce Deiter, Stephan Deiter, and Robert Law
C/O Bruce Deiter
P.O. Box 144
Clarksville, FL 32430
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on April 6, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 118
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-33-1N-08-0001-0041-0000
PARCEL 1:
BEGIN at the NE Corner of SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 north, Range 8 West, run South 25 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING, thence South 100 feet, thence West 50 feet, thence North 100 feet, thence East 50 feet, to POINT OF BEGINNING. The above is a part of SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
PARCEL 2:
BEGIN at the Northeast Corner of SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, at the South boundary if Azalea Drive, thence South 100 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run South 230 feet, thence West 100 feet, thence run North 330 feet, to the South boundary of Azalea Drive, thence East 50 feet, thence South 100 feet, thence run East 50 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING, same being part of the SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Wade and Eloise White
20907 SE Azalea Dr.
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on April 6, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO A WRIT OF EXECUTION hereto issued out of the County Court, of Calhoun County, Florida, Case No. CC2006-0037 on October 5, 2016, in the matter of Innovations Federal Credit Union f/k/a NCSC Federal Credit Union vs. Mary Turner, I, Glenn Kimbrel, As Sheriff of Calhoun County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the defendant(s) personal property, to-wit:
2011 Dodge Charger
VIN # 2B3CL3CG0BH545209
I shall offer this property for sale, on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, State of Florida, on the 10th day of April, 2017, at the hour of 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all the said defendant(s), Mary Turner, right, title and interest in the aforesaid personal property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND. The proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of costs and the satisfaction of the above described execution.
Said vehicle may be viewed prior to auction date at Affordable Towing located at 17310 NW 11th Street, Blountstown, FL.
Glenn Kimbrel
Sheriff, Calhoun County
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
DR 4177 PW # 408 Ocheessee Landing Road
This project will include the road improvements made to Ocheessee Landing Road in Calhoun County, FL which includes installing limerock base, ditch cleaning, pipe replacement and road reconstruction.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Noah Byler at (850) 674-3300 or at nbyler@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses, Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “DR 4177 PW # 408 Ocheessee Landing Road”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CT), on Tuesday March 28, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at 6:00 P.M. (CT).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
DR 4177 PW # 419 Jim Godwin Road
This project will include the road improvements made to Jim Godwin Road in Calhoun County, FL which includes pipe replacement and road reconstruction.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Noah Byler at (850) 674-3300 or at nbyler@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Flexible Paving, Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “DR 4177 PW # 419 Jim Godwin Road”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CT), on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at 6:00 P.M. (CT).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNT
SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to amend the following policies for the Calhoun County School District as follows:
CHAPTER 2 – SCHOOL BOARD GOVERNANCE AND ORGANIZATION
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
Amend Policies
Policy 2.71 Bullying and Harassment
Policy 5.20 Student Assignment
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to add the following policies for the Calhoun County School District as follows:
CHAPTER 5 – STUDENTS
Add Policies
Policy 5.23 Controlled Open Enrollment
Policy 5.25 Classroom Transfer
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policies in the Cooperative Extension Building at 20816 Central Avenue East in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Monday, April 17, 2017.
Danny Ryals, Chairman Attest:
Calhoun County School Board
Ralph Yoder, Superintendent
Calhoun County School District
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE #: 2016CA000264
LIVE WELL FINANCIAL, INC.,
Plaintiff,
-vs-
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, CLAIMING BY, THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST, ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; DEBBIE HILTON, AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; DEBBIE HILTON a/k/a DEBRA ANN HILTON, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; AMY INGLE, AS AN HEIR OF THED ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; AMANDA DUTY, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; APRIL THREET, AN AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; MARK GREPKE, AS AN HEIR OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, AN OFFICER OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants
NOTICE OF ACTION
To: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LINEORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, CLAIMING BY, THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST, ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED
Last Known Address: Unknown
Current Address: Unknown
To: MARK GREPKE, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED
Last Known Address:
8223 Fallen Tine Court
Ft. Wayne, IN 46815
Current Address: Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Calhoun County, Florida:
LOT #11, OF RACKLEY ESTATES AN UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCE AT AN IRON PIPE MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA;
THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES, 15 MINUTES, 46 SECONDS, EAST, 1542.34 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE ON THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF J.W. RACKLEY ROAD; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 26 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS, WEST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY 844.02 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE AND CALL THIS THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 26 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS, WEST, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY 237.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE;
THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREES, 13 MINUTES, 29 SECONDS, WEST, 93.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 26 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS, EAST, 237.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE;
THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES, 13 MINUTES, 29 SECONDS, EAST, 93.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THIS TRACT CONTAINS 0.50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND IS LOCATED IN THE EAST 1/2 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.
ALSO-
LOT #14, OF RACKLEY ESTATES AN UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCE AT AN IRON PIPE MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA;
THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES, 15 MINUTES, 46 SECONDS, EAST, 1356.34 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 26 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS, WEST, 843.89 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE ON THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF FLOY B. RACKLEY ROAD, AND CALL THIS THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES, 13 MINUTES, 29 SECONDS, EAST, 93.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 26 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS, WEST, 237.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE, 13 MINUTES, 29 SECONDS, WEST, 93.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE ON THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF FLOY B. RACKLEY ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 26 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS, EAST, ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD 237.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THIS TRACT CONTAINS 0.50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND IS LOCATED IN THE EAST 1/2 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.
LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING:
COMMENCE AT AN IRON PIPE MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES, 15 MINUTES, 46 SECONDS, EAST 1356.34 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 26 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS, WEST, 962.39 FEET ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY TO FLOY B. RACKLEY ROAD AND CALL THIS THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THENCE NORTH 1 DEGREES, 13 MINUTES, 29 SECONDS, EAST 186.00 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 26 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS, WEST, 118.50 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES, 13 MINUTES, 29 SECONDS, WEST, 186.00 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF FLOY B. RACKLEY ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 26 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS, EAST, ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD 118.50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING FORMING THE WEST 1/2 OF LOTS 11 AND 14, RACKLEY ESTATES, AN UNRECORDED PLAT.
15319 NW JW RACKLEY STREET, ALTHA, FL 32421
FOLIO ID# R16-2N-09-0000-0013-1100
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses within 30 days after the first publication, if any, on THE GEHEREN FIRM, P.C., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 400 n. Tampa Street Suite 1050, Tampa, FL 33602, and file the original with this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney, or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition
This notice shall be published once a week for two consecutive weeks in the The County Record.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this court on this 1st day of March, 2017.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
BY: Lori Flowers, D.C.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO:16000206CAAXMX
The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York as success or in interest to JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for NovaStar Mortgage Funding Trust, Series 2005-4, NovaStar home Equity Loan Asset-Back Certificates, Series 2005-4,
Plaintiff,
-vs-
Matt Layfield a/k/a Mathew Randall Layfield a/k/a Mathew R. Layfield a/k/a Matthew Layfield a/k/a Mathew Layfield; Unknown Spouse of Matt Layfield a/k/a Mathew Randall Layfield a/k/a Mathew R. Layfield a/k/a Matthew Layfield a/k/a Mathew Layfield; Dara Layfield a/k/a Dara R. Layfield; Unknown Spouse of Dara Layfield a/k/a Dara R. Layfield; Bank of America, N.A.,
Defendants
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 8, 2017 entered in Case No. 160000206CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein the Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor in interest to JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for NovaStar Mortgage Funding Trust, Series 2005-4, NovaStar Home Equity Loan Asset-Back Certificates, Series 2005-4, Plaintiff and Matt Layfield a/k/a Mathew Randall Layfield a/k/a Mathew R. Layfield a/k/a Matthew Layfield a/k/a Mathew Layfield; Dara Layfield a/k/a Dara R. Layfield; Bank of America, N.A. are the Defendants, that the Clerk will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at, the front steps of the courthouse at 20859 SE Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, beginning at 11:00 AM CST on April 27, 2017 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SE CORNER OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4 OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN NORTH 01 DEG. 20’24”EAST 590.32 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEG. 06’59” WEST 295.16 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEG. 06’59” EAST 295.16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. LOCATED IN THE SW 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4 OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must filer a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 8th day of, March, 2017.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of Court
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before you scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 07-2014-CA-000271
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
Plaintiff,
vs.
Joan Melvin,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 8, 2017 entered in Case No. 07-2014-CA-000271 of the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO BANK, NA is the Plaintiff and Joan Melvin; The Unknown Spouse of Joan Melvin; Any and all Unknown Parties Claiming By, Through, Under, and Against The Herein Named Individual Defendants, Who Are Not Known To Be Dead Or Alive, Whether Said Unknown Parties May Claim An Interest As Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Or Other Claimants; Tenant #1; Tenant #2, Tenant #3; Tenant #4 are the Defendants that I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at, the front steps of the courthouse at 20859 SE Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, beginning at 11:00 AM CST on April 27, 2017 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 5 AND 6, BLOCK 26, OF F.M. YON’S ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA IN SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, LESS THE WEST 15 FEET TO THE NORTH 120 FEET OF LOT 6, IN CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 8th day of, March, 2017.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of Court
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Matthew Wood/Charlie Wood Road SCOP
This project will include paving Matthew Wood/Charlie Wood Road.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 100 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID #2017-006 Matthew Wood/Charlie Wood Road”
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on April 11, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on April 11, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO. 435189-1-54-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional consultant as they apply to the construction engineering and inspection of the widening and resurfacing of SW Woods Road from SW Faircloth Road to SR 20 identified in the County’s Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: 10.1 – Roadway CEI
Response Deadline: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Opening Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CT)
This project is funded with assistance from the FDOT. By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 (located in the basement of the Courthouse). In order to ensure a fair, competitive and open process, once a project has been advertised for Letters of Qualifications, all communications between the interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and six (6) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFQ SCOP- SW Woods Road Resurfacing Project CEI Services”. Please clearly mark the name of the firm on the outside of the package.
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Roy Golden Road SCRAP
This project will include the widening and resurfacing of Roy Golden Road in Blountstown, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID #2017-007 Roy Golden Road SCRAP.”
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on April 11, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on April 11, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO. 435195-1-54-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional consultant as they apply to the construction engineering and inspection of resurfacing or reconstruction of Northeast Roy Golden Road from SR 71 North to Finley Avenue as identified in the County’s Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: 10.1 – Roadway CEI
Response Deadline: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Opening Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CT)
This project is funded with assistance from the FDOT. By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 (located in the basement of the Courthouse). In order to ensure a fair, competitive and open process, once a project has been advertised for Letters of Qualifications, all communications between the interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and six (6) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFQ SCRAP- Northeast Roy Golden Road Resurfacing Project CEI Services”. Please clearly mark the name of the firm on the outside of the package.
JOINT FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL
PUBLIC NOTICE
HMGP ROAD PROJECTS
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Florida Division of Emergency Management have received the following applications for Federal grant funding. Final notice is hereby given of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) consideration to provide funding in the form of Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Funds will be provided in accordance with Section 404 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, Public Law 93-288, as amended.
Under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), federal actions must be reviewed and evaluated for feasible alternatives and for social, economic, historic, environmental, legal, and safety considerations. Under Executive Order (EO) 11988 and EO 11990 FEMA is required to consider alternatives to and to provide public notice of any proposed actions in or affecting floodplains or wetlands. EO 12898 also requires FEMA to provide the opportunity for public participation in the planning process and to consider potential impacts to minority or low-income populations.
Funding for the proposed projects will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements and conditions.
Applicant: Calhoun County, Florida
20859 Central Ave East-Room G-40
Blountstown, FL 32424
Project Title: HMGP-4177-11-R, Black Bottom Road Drainage Project
Location of Proposed Work (4177-11-R):
The area affected by this project consists of activates located on a stretch of NW Black Bottom Road, starting approximately .52 miles north of the intersection of NW Black Bottom Road and NW Henry Grantham Road and continuing north for approximately .06 miles on Black Bottom Road; located immediately southeast of the Horseshoe Bend of the Chipola River, which is situated approximately 4 miles northwest of Chipola, Florida, and approximately 5 miles south-southwest of Altha, Florida.
Proposed Work and Purpose (4177-11-R):
The purpose of the project is to alleviate the impacts of recurring flooding to the roadway, and the project will protect against the 25-year storm event. The proposed scope of work is to remove the existing 60’ pipe and replace it with pipes sized approximately to accommodate the flow and minimize over topping of the road. Headwalls will be installed along the roadway to protect the sub base and roadbed from erosion. Rip-rap will also be placed at the headwalls for energy dissipation. The road will also be permanently stabilized with asphalt concrete and striped appropriately.
Project Alternatives (4177-11-R):
The alternatives to the project that have been and will be considered are 1) the no action alternative, and 2) Install one box culvert 60’ or relocate the road or build a bridge. These alternatives to the proposed project are not viable because under Alternative 1) repetitive flooding is not alleviated and the needs of the community would not be served; and Alternative 2) does not retain fabric of the community or cost prohibitive, and therefore not practical.
Project Title: HMGP-4177-12-R, Troy McCroan Road Drainage Project
Location of Proposed Work (4177-12-R):
The area affected by this project consists of activates located on a stretch of Troy McCroan Road, located approximately 3.5 miles northeast of the town of Altha, in Calhoun County, Florida, 32421; specifically, at NE Troy McCroan Road between CR 69A and NE Jessie Stone Road approximately 0.25 miles east of CR 69A.
Proposed Work and Purpose (4177-12-R):
The purpose of the project is to alleviate the impacts of recurring flooding to the roadway, and the project will protect against the 25-year storm event. The proposed scope of work is to remove and replace the existing pipe with a series of pipes sized to accommodate flow and minimize floodwaters from overtopping the road. Headwalls will be installed along the roadway to protect the sub base and roadbed from erosion. The roadway will be permanently stabilized using asphalt concrete. Rip-rap will be placed at the headwall for energy dissipation.
Project Alternatives (4177-12-R):
The alternatives to the project that have been and will be considered are 1) the no action alternative, and 2) Install one box culvert or relocate the road or build a bridge. These alternatives to the proposed project are not viable because under Alternative 1) repetitive flooding is not alleviated and the needs of the community would not be served; and Alternative 2) does not retain fabric of the community or cost prohibitive, and therefore not practical.
Project Title: HMGP-4177-13-R, Bears Head Road Drainage Project
Location of Proposed Work (4177-13-R):
The area affected by this project consists of activates located on a stretch of NW Bears Head Road bounded by the intersection of NW Bears Head Road and County Road (CR) 73A to the east and the terminus of NW Bears Head Road at Ten Mile Creek to the west, approximately one mile. The intersection of NW Bears Head Road and County Road (CR) 73A is located approximately 5.5 miles southwest of the town of Altha, Florida.
Proposed Work and Purpose (4177-13-R):
The purpose of the project is to alleviate the impacts of recurring flooding to the roadway, and the project will protect against the 25-year storm event. The proposed scope of work is to remove the existing pipe and replace it with pipe sized appropriately to accommodate the flow and minimize over topping of the road. Mitered Ends will be installed along the roadway to protect the sub base and roadbed from erosion. The road will also be permanently stabilized with asphalt concrete and striped appropriately.
Project Alternatives (4177-13-R):
The alternatives to the project that have been and will be considered are 1) the no action alternative, and 2) Build concrete ditches, with each concrete-lined ditch would be approximately 8-feet wide and 2,250 feet long. These alternatives to the proposed project are not viable because under Alternative 1) repetitive flooding is not alleviated and the needs of the community would not be served; and Alternative 2) does not retain fabric of the community or cost prohibitive, and therefore not practical.
Project Title: HMGP-4177-17-R, Sam Duncan Road Drainage Project
Location of Proposed Work (4177-17-R):
The area affected by this project consists of activates located along NW Sam Duncan Road in Calhoun County, Florida. The project shall focus on a stretch of NW Sam Duncan Road bounded to the east by the intersection of NW Sam Duncan Road and State Road 71N and bounded to the west by the corner of NW Sam Duncan Road immediately north of Johnson Pond (where the road changes from a north-south direction to an east-west direction). The intersection of NW Sam Duncan Road and State Road 71N is located approximately 2.6 miles northeast of the town of Altha, Florida.
Proposed Work and Purpose (4177-17-R):
The purpose of the project is to alleviate the impacts of recurring flooding to the roadway, and the project will protect against the 25-year storm event. The proposed scope of work is to remove the existing pipe and replace it with pipes sized approximately to accommodate the flow and minimize over topping of the road. Concrete inlets and Mitered Ends will be installed on the pipes to protect the sub base and roadbed from erosion. Rip-rap will also be placed at the pipes for energy dissipation. The road will also be permanently stabilized with asphalt concrete and striped appropriately.
Project Alternatives (4177-17-R):
The alternatives to the project that have been and will be considered are 1) the no action alternative, and 2) purchase more right-of-way on both sides of road, and build ditches lined with sod and rock. These alternatives to the proposed project are not viable because under Alternative 1) repetitive flooding is not alleviated and the needs of the community would not be served; and Alternative 2) does not retain fabric of the community or cost prohibitive, and therefore not practical.
Comment Period:
Comments are solicited from the public; local, state or federal agencies; and other interested parties to consider and evaluate the impacts of the proposed projects. The comments should be made in writing and addressed to the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), Hazard Mitigation Grant Program – HMGP-4177, 2702 Directors Row, Orlando FL 32809. These are due within 30 days of this notice. The State (FDEM) will forward comments to applicable regulatory agencies as needed. Interested persons may submit comments, obtain more detailed information about the proposed action, or request a copy of the findings by contacting:
Angie Smith, Director of Emergency Management (850) 674-8075 Calhoun County Emergency Management asmith@gtcom.net
Teresa Sanders, State Environmental Specialist (850) 414-7770Florida Division of Emergency Management
teresa.sandrs@em.myflorida.com Holly Swift, Planner IV/Project Manager (407) 888-3720
Florida Division of Emergency Management
Holly.Swift@em.myflorida.com
