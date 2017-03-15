BHS special modern poetry night April 11

Join us at Blountstown High School for a special night of modern original poetry from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 11th, sponsored by BHS Teen Library Advisory Board (Teen LAB).
There will be a special open mic segment, where poems from the audience may be shared without being scored. The highlight of the evening will be a scored slam poetry competition where students in grades 9-12 from Calhoun County schools may compete for a grand prize of $100.00 in the first ever District Poetry Invitational. All students wishing to compete for the prize should sign up by March 17th with Ms. Medley. Contact the BHS Library at 850-674-5724 or jodie.medley@calhounflschools.org. Late registrations will be wait-listed and added to the roster only if space is still available. Registration for competing poets will be $1.00 and poets may compete as individuals or in teams, going through three rounds to get to the final bout which will determine the 2017 CCS Slam Champion, the poet or team with the highest points at the end of the night. For more information, please to go www.bhsnews.org/april-poetry-contest.
Admission for the Poetry Night event will be as follows: High school students - Free / College students - $2.00 / Adults - $3.00. Refreshments may also be purchased at the event.
Ms. Medley will hold performance poetry workshops in the library open to students from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm on the following Friday afternoons to prepare for the event: March 3rd, 10th, 17th, and 24th.
There is a mandatory meeting from 3:00 pm -4:00 pm for all slam poetry competitors on April 10th in the BHS library. Any students wishing to compete for the prize must make transportation arrangements and bring 3 - 5 poems for approval.
In addition to the performance poetry events on Poetry Night (the Spoken Word open mic and the Slam Poetry competition segments), there will also be a written Poetry on the Page competition available to BHS students only. Students may submit original written poetry in any style to the BHS library between March 7th - April 7th. The winner of the written poetry contest will be announced on April 11th at the Poetry Night event and shall be awarded a $25.00 prize.