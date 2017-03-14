Mrs. Emily Diane Graham, age 61, of Blountstown passed away Friday, March 10, 2017 at her home.
Diane was born on July 2, 1955 in Columbus, GA and had lived in Blountstown since 1992 coming from Norcross, GA. Prior to moving to Blountstown, Diane served as head of security for AT&T Cable Company in Atlanta, GA. She worked as a cook at Gateway Baptist Church Child Day Care Center for 26 years. Diane was appreciated by hundreds of parents of our community for her faithful service and positive attitude and comforting presence with their children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Brooks and Mary (Eidam) Brooks. She was a faithful member of Gateway Baptist Church. Emily was survived by her husband, Johnnie Graham of Blountstown, FL; one son, Michael Lee Graham of Tallah assee, FL; one daughter, Melissa Haggard and husband, Jack of Marianna, FL; one brother, Ray Brooks and wife, Jan of Seattle, WA; one sister, Jan Redden and husband, Jim of Pomaria, SC; and one granddaughter, Allyson Vickery of Marianna, FL.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 11:00 am (CST) at Gateway Baptist Church in Blountstown with Reverend Roger King officiating. The family request in lieu of flowers contribution may be made to the Gideon International, % Memorial Bible Chairman, P.O. Box 765, Blountstown, FL 32424. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.