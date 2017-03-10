Robert Szewczyk, age 62, of Kinard passed away Thursday, March 9 at his home.
Born April 2, 1954 in Staten Island, New York, Robert was the son of the late Walter and Pauline (Wazsak) Szewczyk. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War as a radarman and after military service, he worked as a police crossing guard, emergency medical technician, and bus driver. Robert was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Szewczyk.
Survivors include his wife, Linda (Carr) Szewczyk; his daughter, Kaitlyn Szewczyk of Kinard; and two grandchildren, Robert Smith and Linda Szewezyk-Allen.
The family will receive friends 9:00-10:00 a.m., Monday, March 13 at Adams Funeral Home with services to follow at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel with Father Richard Schamber officiating.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.