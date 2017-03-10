Susan Harriet Adams, age 64, of Clarksville passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in Panama City.
Born in Marianna, November 8, 1952, Susan was the daughter of Charles A. Adams and Winnie Eulene (Tew) Adams. She worked at Calhoun-Liberty Hospital in the Housekeeping Department and was a member of Traveler’s Rest Free Will Baptist Church.
Susan was preceded in death by her father, Charles A. Adams and is survived by her mother, Winnie Adams.
The family will receive friends, 2:00-3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 11 at Traveler’s Rest Free Will Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the church with interment in Traveler’s Rest Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.