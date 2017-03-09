Drug and firearm charges filed after Altha arrests

On March 7th 2017, The Calhoun-Liberty Drug Task Force and members of the Jackson County Sheriff Office (CID) conducted a search warrant at a residence in the Mossy Pond Community.
During the search of the residence, large quantities of crystal methamphetamines (approximately 20 grams), along with several firearms; Sawed off MOSSBERG 12 GAUGE SHOTGUN MODEL 500A, SMITH AND WESSON 38 REVOLVER (STOLEN), LAKEFIELD .22 MODEL 93m, BERETTA MODEL 70 .32 AUTO, ROHM .38 SPECIAL, and UNKNOWN BRAND 7.65 AUTO PISTOL. Also seized during the search warrant was a total of $2,141.00 of US Currency.
Two individuals have been arrested in the result of the search warrant at this time. Michael Thomas of Altha is being held at the Calhoun County Jail for a Violation of Probation warrant, Trafficking of Methamphetamine, and Carrying a concealed Firearm (Pending Additional charges). Angelia Cooper of East Point was arrested for an active warrant out of Bay County.
This event is still under Investigation at this time.