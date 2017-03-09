A large crowd of treasure hunters enjoyed the sunshine Saturday for the opening day of the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement’s Annual Rummage Sale fund raiser.
The event continued Tuesday and will be open again on Thursday, March 9th for half price on selected items (excludes furniture), Friday, March 10th for $5.00 bag day and Saturday; March 11th $4.00 bag day.
This will be one of our largest Rummage Sales ever with arts and craft supplies, dishes, kitchenware, lawn and garden tools, electronics, baby items, kids toys and clothes, furniture, bedding, decorations, house hold items, clothes, books and so much more. Over 2000 sq. ft. of Rummage Sale items in two buildings and on the grounds.
This is one of our many events to help raise funds for the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement “living Museum” in Blountstown, FL, 17869 NW Pioneer Settlement Rd., Blountstown, FL 32424.
Please call for more information at 850-674-2777or contact our office at Officemanager@panhandlepineer.us