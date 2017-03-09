Kindergarten students celebrated Dr. Seuss' Birthday

Mr. Ralph Yoder came to visit our Kindergartners. He read "Oh the places you'll go" by Dr. Seuss to all three of the Kindergarten classes.

The students, teachers, and staff of Altha School would like to thank Mr. Yoder. The students enjoyed reading Dr. Seuss books, making crafts, and celebrating their love of reading.

By Savanna Tucker
