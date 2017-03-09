CALHOUN COUNTY
March 1
Tabitha Sue McDowell, convicted felon registration
Gregory Scott Moore, convicted felon registration
March 2
Angela Nichole Cooper, out of county warrant
Walter Kenneth Harsey, Jr., violation of probation
Michael Joseph Thomas, violation of probation, amphetamine-traffic/or methamphetamine, 14 grams or over, carrying a concealed weapon/firearm
Kurtis Jermaine Mathis, criminal mischief with property damage of $200 and under, disturbing peace
March 3
Steven Lavelle Ragston, withhold child support/child spouse 4th subq offence or owe $5,000 dollar or more.
Henry Kyle Summerlin, possession of methamphetamine, narcotic equipment possession and or use
Alan Michel Webb, VOP
Trammell Lawrence Geiger, DUI and damage of property, violate registrations placed on drivers license
March 5
Dwight Monroe Morgan?
Sheriff's Log for 03-09-17
