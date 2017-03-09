Sheriff's Log for 03-09-17

CALHOUN COUNTY
March 1
Tabitha Sue McDowell, convicted felon registration
Gregory Scott Moore, convicted felon registration
March 2
Angela Nichole Cooper, out of county warrant
Walter Kenneth Harsey, Jr., violation of probation
Michael Joseph Thomas, violation of probation, amphetamine-traffic/or methamphetamine, 14 grams or over, carrying a concealed weapon/firearm
Kurtis Jermaine Mathis, criminal mischief with property damage of $200 and under, disturbing peace
March 3
Steven Lavelle Ragston, withhold child support/child spouse 4th subq offence or owe $5,000 dollar or more.
Henry Kyle Summerlin, possession of methamphetamine, narcotic equipment possession and or use
Alan Michel Webb, VOP
Trammell Lawrence Geiger, DUI and damage of property, violate registrations placed on drivers license
March 5
Dwight Monroe Morgan?

LIBERTY COUNTY
February 26 - Brandi Ellise Brogdon, violation of probation; Wesley J. Rogers, petty theft of $100 or more but less than $300, 1st degree
February 27 - Jennifer Elizabeth Rhodes, holding for Gulf County; Pamela McLaughlin, criminal mischief with property damage of $200 or more, grand theft of $1,000 or more, burglary of occupied dwelling
February 28 - Allen Michael Smith, violation of probation
March 1 - Kenneth Walter Harsey, out of county warrant
March 2 - Samantha N. Hood, holding for Gulf County
March 3 - Violet R. Foley, holding for Franklin County;
James Sadler, out of county warrant
March 4 - Stephanie N. Simmons
March 6 - Damien A. Houston; Tasha Sawdey; Julia M. Suber

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
