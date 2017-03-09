Legal Notice
Legals fo 03-09-17
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Thursday, March 9. 2017
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 161
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-22-1N-08-0500-0003-0500
Lots 5 and 6, Block 3, Juanita Subdivision to the City of Blountstown. Together with all structures and improvements.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Richard Mayo and Cheryl Mayo
19132 NW CR 275
Altha, FL 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on April 6, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 696
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-33-1N-11-0000-0006-0000
BEGIN at the NE Corner of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, thence run South to the North Right of Way Boundary of SR #20, thence run West along said boundary 120 feet, thence run North approximately 565 feet to Quarter Section line, dividing SW 1/4 of NW 1/4; thence run East 120 feet, to POINT OF BEGINNING. Said land being in the SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Dean Deiter, Bruce Deiter, Stephan Deiter, and Robert Law
C/O Bruce Deiter
P.O. Box 144
Clarksville, FL 32430
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on April 6, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 118
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-33-1N-08-0001-0041-0000
PARCEL 1:
BEGIN at the NE Corner of SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 north, Range 8 West, run South 25 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING, thence South 100 feet, thence West 50 feet, thence North 100 feet, thence East 50 feet, to POINT OF BEGINNING. The above is a part of SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
PARCEL 2:
BEGIN at the Northeast Corner of SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, at the South boundary if Azalea Drive, thence South 100 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run South 230 feet, thence West 100 feet, thence run North 330 feet, to the South boundary of Azalea Drive, thence East 50 feet, thence South 100 feet, thence run East 50 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING, same being part of the SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Wade and Eloise White
20907 SE Azalea Dr.
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on April 6, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
Florida Department of
Transportation Project
Bids will be received by the Tallahassee Office until 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, for Proposal ID T3616. The improvements consist of widening, milling, resurfacing, and restriping on CR 12 in Liberty County. Certification of Qualification is not required. Budget Estimate $110,000.00. Complete letting advertisement information is available at http://www.dot.state.fl.us/cc-admin/Lettings/Letting_Project_Info.shtm or by calling (850) 414-4000.
March 1, 8, 2017
Legal Notice
Calhoun County Weatherization
Calhoun County will be accepting applications for the Weatherization Assistance Program from March 1 – March 31, 2017
All interested parties may apply at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, (located in the basement of the Courthouse), Blountstown, Florida 32424 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
For more information, contact Sandra Kelly at Calhoun County Housing Services at 674-4551.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO A WRIT OF EXECUTION hereto issued out of the County Court, of Calhoun County, Florida, Case No. CC2006-0037 on October 5, 2016, in the matter of Innovations Federal Credit Union f/k/a NCSC Federal Credit Union vs. Mary Turner, I, Glenn Kimbrel, As Sheriff of Calhoun County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the defendant(s) personal property, to-wit:
2011 Dodge Charger
VIN # 2B3CL3CG0BH545209
I shall offer this property for sale, on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, State of Florida, on the 10th day of April, 2017, at the hour of 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all the said defendant(s), Mary Turner, right, title and interest in the aforesaid personal property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND. The proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of costs and the satisfaction of the above described execution.
Said vehicle may be viewed prior to auction date at Affordable Towing located at 17310 NW 11th Street, Blountstown, FL.
Glenn Kimbrel
Sheriff, Calhoun County
Legal Notice
ORDINANCE NO: 2017-1
An Ordinance of the Town of ALTHA, Florida ESTABLISHING WASTEWATER RATES; ESTABLISHING WATER RATES; ESTABLISHING GARBAGE RATES; PROVIDING PENALTIES; PROVIDING EXCEPTIONS; PROVIDING FINDINGS, DETERMINING, AND DECLARING CERTAIN FEES ARE NECESSARY FOR CERTAIN PURPOSES; PROVIDING AUTHORITY; PROVIDING SEverability; providing for a repealer AND EFFECTIVE DATE:
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
DR 4177 PW # 408 Ocheessee Landing Road
This project will include the road improvements made to Ocheessee Landing Road in Calhoun County, FL which includes installing limerock base, ditch cleaning, pipe replacement and road reconstruction.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Noah Byler at (850) 674-3300 or at nbyler@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses, Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “DR 4177 PW # 408 Ocheessee Landing Road”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CT), on Tuesday March 28, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at 6:00 P.M. (CT).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
DR 4177 PW # 419 Jim Godwin Road
This project will include the road improvements made to Jim Godwin Road in Calhoun County, FL which includes pipe replacement and road reconstruction.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Noah Byler at (850) 674-3300 or at nbyler@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Flexible Paving, Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “DR 4177 PW # 419 Jim Godwin Road”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CT), on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at 6:00 P.M. (CT).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 161
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-22-1N-08-0500-0003-0500
Lots 5 and 6, Block 3, Juanita Subdivision to the City of Blountstown. Together with all structures and improvements.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Richard Mayo and Cheryl Mayo
19132 NW CR 275
Altha, FL 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on April 6, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 696
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-33-1N-11-0000-0006-0000
BEGIN at the NE Corner of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, thence run South to the North Right of Way Boundary of SR #20, thence run West along said boundary 120 feet, thence run North approximately 565 feet to Quarter Section line, dividing SW 1/4 of NW 1/4; thence run East 120 feet, to POINT OF BEGINNING. Said land being in the SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Dean Deiter, Bruce Deiter, Stephan Deiter, and Robert Law
C/O Bruce Deiter
P.O. Box 144
Clarksville, FL 32430
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on April 6, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 118
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-33-1N-08-0001-0041-0000
PARCEL 1:
BEGIN at the NE Corner of SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 north, Range 8 West, run South 25 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING, thence South 100 feet, thence West 50 feet, thence North 100 feet, thence East 50 feet, to POINT OF BEGINNING. The above is a part of SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
PARCEL 2:
BEGIN at the Northeast Corner of SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, at the South boundary if Azalea Drive, thence South 100 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run South 230 feet, thence West 100 feet, thence run North 330 feet, to the South boundary of Azalea Drive, thence East 50 feet, thence South 100 feet, thence run East 50 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING, same being part of the SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Wade and Eloise White
20907 SE Azalea Dr.
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on April 6, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
Florida Department of
Transportation Project
Bids will be received by the Tallahassee Office until 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, for Proposal ID T3616. The improvements consist of widening, milling, resurfacing, and restriping on CR 12 in Liberty County. Certification of Qualification is not required. Budget Estimate $110,000.00. Complete letting advertisement information is available at http://www.dot.state.fl.us/cc-admin/Lettings/Letting_Project_Info.shtm or by calling (850) 414-4000.
March 1, 8, 2017
Legal Notice
Calhoun County Weatherization
Calhoun County will be accepting applications for the Weatherization Assistance Program from March 1 – March 31, 2017
All interested parties may apply at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, (located in the basement of the Courthouse), Blountstown, Florida 32424 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
For more information, contact Sandra Kelly at Calhoun County Housing Services at 674-4551.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO A WRIT OF EXECUTION hereto issued out of the County Court, of Calhoun County, Florida, Case No. CC2006-0037 on October 5, 2016, in the matter of Innovations Federal Credit Union f/k/a NCSC Federal Credit Union vs. Mary Turner, I, Glenn Kimbrel, As Sheriff of Calhoun County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the defendant(s) personal property, to-wit:
2011 Dodge Charger
VIN # 2B3CL3CG0BH545209
I shall offer this property for sale, on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, State of Florida, on the 10th day of April, 2017, at the hour of 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all the said defendant(s), Mary Turner, right, title and interest in the aforesaid personal property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND. The proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of costs and the satisfaction of the above described execution.
Said vehicle may be viewed prior to auction date at Affordable Towing located at 17310 NW 11th Street, Blountstown, FL.
Glenn Kimbrel
Sheriff, Calhoun County
Legal Notice
ORDINANCE NO: 2017-1
An Ordinance of the Town of ALTHA, Florida ESTABLISHING WASTEWATER RATES; ESTABLISHING WATER RATES; ESTABLISHING GARBAGE RATES; PROVIDING PENALTIES; PROVIDING EXCEPTIONS; PROVIDING FINDINGS, DETERMINING, AND DECLARING CERTAIN FEES ARE NECESSARY FOR CERTAIN PURPOSES; PROVIDING AUTHORITY; PROVIDING SEverability; providing for a repealer AND EFFECTIVE DATE:
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
DR 4177 PW # 408 Ocheessee Landing Road
This project will include the road improvements made to Ocheessee Landing Road in Calhoun County, FL which includes installing limerock base, ditch cleaning, pipe replacement and road reconstruction.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Noah Byler at (850) 674-3300 or at nbyler@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses, Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “DR 4177 PW # 408 Ocheessee Landing Road”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CT), on Tuesday March 28, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at 6:00 P.M. (CT).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
DR 4177 PW # 419 Jim Godwin Road
This project will include the road improvements made to Jim Godwin Road in Calhoun County, FL which includes pipe replacement and road reconstruction.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Noah Byler at (850) 674-3300 or at nbyler@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Flexible Paving, Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “DR 4177 PW # 419 Jim Godwin Road”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CT), on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at 6:00 P.M. (CT).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)