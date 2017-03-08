Tiger Track team competes in 28 team meet at Chiles

The track team competed in a meet at Chiles on Saturday February 25th.
There were 28 teams and the boys placed 11th overall. The following students placed in the top 20 (there were at least 50- 80 athletes in individual events):
Boys 4 x 800 (4th)- Alfredo Puente, Jesse Boyd, Jataevion Reed, & Weston Schrock
Boys 4 x 400 (8th) Jerome Houston, Jermiah Hall, Jamal Howard, Tae Reed
• Trevon Mathews 2nd- 200
12th – High Jump
• Jamal Howard 10th- 400m
• Jesse Boyd 17th- 1 mile
12th- 2 miles
• Tinorio Ziggler 13th- Discus
• Kevon Godwin 9th- Triple Jump
• Tristen Burke 9th- 110m Hurdles
Girls 4x400 (9th) Aliya Everett, Ricquel Scales, Summer Hill, Jherico Jones
• Jherico Jones 15th- 100m Hurdles
11th 300m Hurdles
• Ricquel Scales 11th 100m Hurdles
Summer Hill 14th- 2 miles
• Teanna Peterson 19th – Shot Put
• Aliya Everett 9th- Triple Jump
• India Battle 13th- Triple Jump
• Daisha Bess 17th- Triple Jump
• Kaitlynn Bowling 18th- Triple Jump
The team competed at Chipley on Tuesday, 2/28 against 4 other schools. Both the girls and boys placed 1st.