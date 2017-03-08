Blountstown High School news and upcoming events.
Join us at Blountstown High School for a special night of modern original poetry from 4pm - 7pm on Tuesday, April 11th, sponsored by BHS Teen Library Advisory Board (Teen LAB). There will be a special open mic segment, where poems from the audience may be shared. The highlight of the evening will be a scored slam poetry student competition, where individual students or student teams in grades 9-12 from Altha School or Blountstown HIgh may compete for a grand prize of $100.00. All students wishing to compete for the prize MUST sign up by March 17th with Ms. Medley. Contact the BHS Library at 850-674-5724 or jodie.medley@calhounflschools.org.
Ms. Medley will hold performance poetry workshops in the library open to students from 3pm - 5pm on the following Friday afternoons to prepare for the event: March 3rd, 10th, 17th, and 24th.
There is a mandatory meeting from 3-4pm for all slam poetry competitors on April 10th in the BHS library. Any students wishing to compete for the prize must make transportation arrangements.
FSA Reading Tutoring on Monday, 3/6 and Thursday, 3/9 from 3 - 4 P. M.
Biology EOC tutoring on Tuesday, 3/7 from 3 - 4 P. M.
Math EOC tutoring Session 2 is on Monday, 3/6 and Wednesday, 3/8 from 3 - 4 P.M.
FSA Writing Retakes will be given on Tuesday, 3/7.
The softball team will play Port St. Joe at home on Tuesday, 3/7 at 5 P. M. On Thursday, 3/9, the softball team will travel to Liberty County High School to play at 4 and 6 P. M. On Friday, 3/10 the softball team will travel to Bay High to play at 6 P. M.
The JV Baseball team will travel to Marianna on Monday 3/6 to play at 6:00 P. M. The Varsity Baseball team will play Cottondale on Tuesday, 3/7 at 6 P. M. On Friday, 3/10 the baseball team will travel to Graceville to play at 4 and 6 P. M.
The Weightlifting team will compete in Vernon on Thursday, 3/9 at 1:00 P. M. in a district meet.
The Track team will travel to Godby High School to compete in a track meet at 2:00 P. M.
We have some math students going to compete in the Chipola Math Olympiad at Chipola College on Friday, 3/10.
The Cheer Banquet will be held on Saturday, 3/11 at 2:00 P. M.
ACC/Aerospace Sea Perch competition Friday at Gulf Coast.