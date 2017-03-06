Johnola “Jonnie” Musgrove Jordan, longtime West Volusia educator and social worker, passed away peacefully on Saturday February 18th at the Linden Lea Assisted Living facility in DeLand, Florida.
Jonnie, an seventh-generation Floridian, was born in Blountstown, October 20th, 1931 to Jasper Kinchen Musgrove and Lois Kelley Musgrove. She attended the Florida State College for Women (now FSU) her freshman year then moved to Deland to attend Stetson University in 1950, where she would remain. She was a proud member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority which she served as President. While at Stetson she met James “Jimmy” John Jordan, Jr whom she would marry in 1954.
Jonnie worked as a social worker, in a part time capacity, for Fish Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. Her advocacy for those who were unable to pay for medical care was dogged, respected, consistent and formidable.
In 1976 she returned to Stetson and received her Masters and Specialist degrees in Early Childhood Education then began her full time career teaching First Grade at Boston Avenue in 1979, transferring to Blue Lake Elementary where she taught K-1 for many years before ending her career at Blue Lake . She retired in 1995 after a profoundly satisfying career dedicated to the students she loved, respected and educated.
She was a two-time President of the Junior Welfare League of DeLand, a longtime member of the Pansy Garden Circle, which she also served as President, and a sustaining member of the Alpha Xi Delta Alumni Association of DeLand.
Jonnie was a relentless advocate for those that did not have a voice, spearheading the effort to found and fund Sugar and Spice Day Care Center and the Study Mates Tutoring Program at Oakland Terrace. She was also a driving force and constant presence at the Junior Welfare League Neighborhood Center in the early years of the Center
Jonnie was known for her kindness, sense of humor, gentle manner, and remarkable empathy that were a constant presence in her personal and professional life. She was a dedicated, loving, and compassionate friend, sister, daughter, mother, and wife.
Johnola Kelley Musgrove Jordan was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy, son, Matthew James and sister, Elizabeth Musgrove Nixon.
She is survived by son, Stephen John Jordan of DeLand and Wewahitchka and daughter, Ashley Elizabeth Jordan of Alexandria, Virginia.