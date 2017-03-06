Mrs. Colleen Royer Yon Green, age 78 of Bristol, FL passed away Thursday night, March 2, 2017 in Tallahassee, Fl.
Colleen was born on September 25, 1938 in DeQuincy, Louisiana to Fred and Evelyn (Hoosier) Royer. She had many careers including working for Dr. Lewis James Adkins of Blountstown FL, a realtor in Melbourne FL where she was REALTOR Associate of the Year and was the director of Melbourne Area Board of REALTORS, for the last 22 years she assisted her husband in management of KP Green Logging. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Evelyn Royer, her first husband Gene Yon, and her second husband Kenneth Green.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Debbie LaRosa of Tallahassee, Florida, Jeannie Violi of Melbourne, Florida, Anne Yon Layton of Melbourne, Florida; step-son, Henry Green and wife, Brenda of Bristol, Florida; mother-in-law, Agnes Green of Bristol, Florida; brother; Joe Royer and wife, Shirley of Iowa, Louisiana; sister, Judy Langford and husband, Robert of Navarre, Florida; 5 grandchildren: Jennifer, Daniel, John Michael, Lauren, Claire; 5 great-grandchildren: Logan, Kayla, Ava, John Riley, Bennett; 2 step grandchildren; Ashley Everett, Dillan Green; 5 nieces and nephews; special caregiver, Angie.
Funeral services were held on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 11:00 AM (EST) at the Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown, FL, with Reverend Jerry Chumley officiating. Interment followed at Lake Mystic Cemetery in Bristol, FL.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266