Mr. Gerald Lamar Dudley, age 87 of Altha, FL passed away March 3, 2017 in Blountstown, Florida.
Gerald was born on October 12, 1929 in Jackson County, Florida to James Noah and Pearl Cook Dudley. He was a forest ranger and a vending machine maintence person. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Bristol, Florida. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, James and Pearl Dudley, son, Gerald Dudley Jr., Daughter, Jane Dudley.
He is survived by; 2 sons, Tommy Dudley of San Francisco, CA, James Dudley of San Francisco, CA; 3 daughters, Julie of San Francisco, CA, Christine of San Francisco, CA, Victoria of San Francisco, CA; sister-in-law; Vera Dudley of Altha, FL; several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 1:00 PM (CST) graveside at Waldroff Cemetery in Grand Ridge, FL, with Jack Strader officiating. Interment followed.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.