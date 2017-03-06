Loretta Butler, age 86, of Quincy passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at her home.
Loretta was born in Dublin, Georgia, October 12, 1913, to the late Norris and Bertha (Johnson) Chavis. She was a certified nurse’s assistant and she was a member of Bethel Assembly of God in Greensboro.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joey Sloan.
Survivors include her husband, Roy Butler of Quincy; two sons, Steve Gordon Sloan and John Neil Sloan, both of Moultrie, Georgia; a step-son, Eric Butler of Bristol; two step-daughters, Alisa Butler of Bristol and Kimberly Causey of Tallahassee; eleven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren (soon to be twenty-three); and one great-great grandchild; six brothers, Homer Chavis of Flora City, Norris Chavis, Jr. of Miami, Bill Chavis of Monticello, Kermitt Chavis of Oregon, Barry Chavis and Howard Chavis, both of Largo; a brother-in-law, Tom Butler and his wife, Marjette; a sister, Mary Lou Haper of Tallahassee; and caregiver, Brenda Pommier.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 4, at Bethel Assembly of God Church. Interment followed in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Altha.
The family would like to thank Big Bend Hospice for their kindness and dedication.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer condolences online at adamsfh.com.