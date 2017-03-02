Mobile Dental Clinic here March 20-24

Florida Baptists and the Florida Department of Health will be running a Mobile Dental Clinic from March 20 until March 24 in the ministry building at the Calhoun-Liberty Ministry Center.
Pre-screening for appointments will be March 9 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM CST, and March 10 from 9 AM until 12:00 PM and again from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM CST. This service includes extractions and fillings only, no cleanings, for adults and children 6 years of age and over. Each person must be pre-screened to make an appointment.
Across our great state of Florida many different kinds of needs exist within the people of our various communities. The Mobile Dental Until is a great resource that enables the local Baptist church or association to accept a greater role in meeting community needs. We have a great partner in the Florida Department of Health as we work together to meet the physical needs of the people in Florida. Through the Volunteer Health Care Provider Program we are protected by State Sovereign Immunity. Regional
Coordinators provide training and assistance. The Mobile Dental Unit is a ministry owned and operated by Florida Baptists. Southern Baptist churches throughout Florida have made this ministry possible as they have given to missions through the Cooperative Program and the Maguire State Missions Offering.
For more information, please call (850) 674-1818.