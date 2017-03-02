Ty Fleming, AJRA Queen and Rendi Brogden, AJRA Princess

Junior Rodeo

The Alabama Junior Rodeo Association is hosting a jr. rodeo this Saturday and Sunday March 4th and 5th at Circle D Arena in Marianna, Fl.

Cowboys and Cowgirls in grades K-8th from Alabama and North Florida will compete in events such as Team Roping, Mini Bareback Riding, Calf Roping, Barrel Racing, Jr. Bull Riding and Goat tying. There is no admission charge to watch. The rodeo starts at 10 on Saturday and 9 on Sunday. Come out and watch these cowboys and cowgirls in action!

There will also be a special event at 9 on Saturday to honor Disability Awareness Month.
