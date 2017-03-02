The Tigers won the close game with the Bulldogs, 4-3.

The Tigers went on the road Thursday and Friday and picked 2 wins. On Thursday the Tigers traveled to Dothan, Al. to take on Houston Academy and came away with a 9-7 win. The Tigers took an early 9-0 lead, despite a late charge by the home team, secured the win. Jaxon Ridley took the hill for the Tigers and pitched a strong 5 innings before giving way to Shad Johnson, who threw the final 2. Ridley allowed 3 earned runs on nine hits while striking out 2. Johnson allowed 1 earned runs on 4 hits.
Offensively the Tigers were led by Bryson Horne going 2-4 with a walk and 2 RBI's. Tyreek Sumner, Tucker Jordan, Kyle Skipper, and Jacob Yon picked up one hit each.
On Friday night the Tigers traveled across the river to take on rivalry Liberty County. It took them 8 innings before coming away with a 4-3 victory. Tyreek Sumner picked up the win in relief of Bryson Horne. Horne started the game and went 5.2 innings before giving way to Sumner in a 3-3 tie. Horne allowed 3 earned runs on 4 hits while striking out 7. Sumner finished the final 2.1 innings allowing 0 runs on 0 hits while striking out 2. Jaxon Ridley went 2-4 at the plate with a double and 1 RBI, Jacob Yon also was 2-4 on the night. Kyle Skipper and Shad Johnson had one hit each. The Tigers will host Rutherford on Tuesday, travel to Sneads on Thursday, and host Wewa on Friday.
Game times will be at 6:00 for varsity each day. JV will play at 4:00 Tuesday and Friday. Hope to see you at the games. GO TIGERS!!!