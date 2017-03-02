Altha First grade students write a book

Posted by
Administrator
in Schools
Thursday, March 2. 2017
Comments (0)
Mrs. Amber Stokes First Grade Class has written a book about what they wanted to be when they grew up.

The book is called ”Faces of the Future”. It’s a job well done for the first grade students in Mrs. Stokes class. The book is on display here in the Media Center. Come by and check it out!

by Kobe Colon

Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 