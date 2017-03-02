Altha School FFA Week

This week started on Tuesday with an FFA member and teacher lunch featuring grilled hamburgers and all the trimmings. On Wednesday and Thursday, middle and high school students got to participate in the fun and challenging Agricultural Olympic Games. Students played different games with Agriculture related themes. Friday was Farm Day. Elementary students had a fantastic time being able to look at all the farm animals and taking part in learning activities. Animals on hand included a piglet, a calf, two cows, a horse, and a few chickens! Students visited stations, which were led by FFA members and invited guests, to learn more about various topics; butter making, milking, honey bees, seeds and farm animals.
The week also included dress-up days. Tuesday was "Career Day", students and even teachers dressed up as the career they would like. Wednesday was "Ag. Commodity Day" - you could see kids dressed up as pigs, cows, and even cotton! Thursday was "Farmer Day", people dressed up as farmers by wearing overalls and cowboy boots. Friday was "Blue and Gold Day" - a lot of students and faculty dressed up in blue and gold to show their FFA pride.
The National FFA Organization has 649,355 FFA members and 7,859 chapters in all 50 states helping to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.