Legals for 03-02-17
Thursday, March 2. 2017
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bids will be accepted at the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office located at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 NO LATER THAN 2:00 PM (CT) on MARCH 14, 2017 for the following project:
BID NAME: Request for Bid for the Calhoun County Annual Lime Rock Contract.
BID NUMBER: 2017-004
DESCRIPTION: The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners is seeking qualified vendors to respond to this Request for Bid for the lime rock meeting FDOT Standard Specification Section 911 to be used in repairing various county roads.
BID OPENING:
Bids will be opened and recorded by the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners on MARCH 14, 2017 at __6:00___ P.M. (CT).
Specifications and General Conditions may be obtained from the Emergency Management Office between the hours of 7:00 A.M. (CT) and 4:00 P.M (CT) Monday through Friday. Information or inquiries may be made by contacting Angie Smith, at 20869 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, Florida or phone 850.674.8075 or email at asmith@gtcom.net
Bids SHALL be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked what the bid is for.
A sealed copy of test results from a certified testing laboratory verifying qualifying percentages of Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3) and Magnesium Carbonate (MgCO3) must be submitted with the bid as well as a sealed copy of FM 5-515 test results from a certified laboratory. All tests results shall not be greater than 90 days old on the bid submission date.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids, and to accept the bid in their judgment will be in the best interest of Calhoun County.
EEO STATEMENT
Calhoun County is committed to assuring equal opportunity in the award of contracts, and therefore, complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, natural origin, age, and sex.
Legal Notice
LEGAL BID NOTICE
Calhoun County Senior Citizens Association, Inc. has the following surplus vehicles available to the public:
#11 – One (1) 2007 Ford E-350 12 Passenger Van
Minimum Bid: $3,000
Mileage 168,170, Good Condition
Place bids in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID” and mark vehicle number on the outside of envelope.
All bids must be received in the Senior Center Office by 4:00 PM on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Bids will be opened at the General Membership Meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 8:00 AM.
Calhoun County Senior Citizens reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
Vehicle may be seen at the Calhoun County Senior Center, 16859 NE Cayson Street, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the hours of 8:00 AM CT – 4:00 PM CT, Monday-Friday or call (850) 674-4163.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 161
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-22-1N-08-0500-0003-0500
Lots 5 and 6, Block 3, Juanita Subdivision to the City of Blountstown. Together with all structures and improvements.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Richard Mayo and Cheryl Mayo
19132 NW CR 275
Altha, FL 32421
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on April 6, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 696
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-33-1N-11-0000-0006-0000
BEGIN at the NE Corner of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, thence run South to the North Right of Way Boundary of SR #20, thence run West along said boundary 120 feet, thence run North approximately 565 feet to Quarter Section line, dividing SW 1/4 of NW 1/4; thence run East 120 feet, to POINT OF BEGINNING. Said land being in the SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Dean Deiter, Bruce Deiter, Stephan Deiter, and Robert Law
C/O Bruce Deiter
P.O. Box 144
Clarksville, FL 32430
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on April 6, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 118
YEAR OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-33-1N-08-0001-0041-0000
PARCEL 1:
BEGIN at the NE Corner of SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 north, Range 8 West, run South 25 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING, thence South 100 feet, thence West 50 feet, thence North 100 feet, thence East 50 feet, to POINT OF BEGINNING. The above is a part of SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
PARCEL 2:
BEGIN at the Northeast Corner of SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, at the South boundary if Azalea Drive, thence South 100 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run South 230 feet, thence West 100 feet, thence run North 330 feet, to the South boundary of Azalea Drive, thence East 50 feet, thence South 100 feet, thence run East 50 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING, same being part of the SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Wade and Eloise White
20907 SE Azalea Dr.
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on April 6, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF POTENTIAL VOTE
REGISTRATION INELIGIBILITY
Notice is hereby given to the following individual(s) at their last-known address:
Angela C. Braxton, 16629 SE Pear St, Blountstown, FL 32424
Cody A. Skipper, 7172 SW CR 392, Youngstown, FL 32466
Jessica Simmons, 25488 NW J M Dillard Rd, Altha, FL 32421
Alan K. Pyles, 15776 SE Pear St, Blountstown, FL 32424
You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are required to contact the Supervisor of Elections in Blountstown, Florida, no later than thirty (30) days after the date of this publishing. Failure to respond will result in a determination of ineligibility by the supervisor and your name will be removed from the statewide voter registration system.
Published one time on March 1, 2017 in the County Record, Blountstown, Florida.
SHARON CHASON
CALHOUN COUNTY
SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS
20859 CENTRAL AVE. EAST, RM. 117
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL 32424
PHONE (850) 674-8568
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
Florida Department of Transportation Project
Bids will be received by the Tallahassee Office until 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, for Proposal ID T3616. The improvements consist of widening, milling, resurfacing, and restriping on CR 12 in Liberty County. Certification of Qualification is not required. Budget Estimate $110,000.00. Complete letting advertisement information is available at http://www.dot.state.fl.us/cc-admin/Lettings/Letting_Project_Info.shtm or by calling (850) 414-4000.
March 1, 8, 2017
Legal Notice
Calhoun County Weatherization
Calhoun County will be accepting applications for the Weatherization Assistance Program from March 1 – March 31, 2017
All interested parties may apply at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, (located in the basement of the Courthouse), Blountstown, Florida 32424 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
For more information, contact Sandra Kelly at Calhoun County Housing Services at 674-4551.
