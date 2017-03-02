Sheriff's Log for 03-02-17

Thursday, March 2. 2017
CALHOUN COUNTY
February 22
Samuel Brooks Shelfer, public order crimes, ciminal attempt to solicit conspire 2nd deg fel, public order crimes/use 2 way comm device to facil felony; Amber Michelle Stevens, non moving traffic viol/dive while lic susp habitual offender, drugs-possess/methamphetamine, marijuana-possess/not more than 20 grams, narcotic equip-possess/narcotic equip-possess and or use.
February 24
Coleman Stephen Tillman, traffic offense/DUI alcohol or drugs 1st offense; Lacy Keay Ridley, damage prop - crim mischief/1000 dols or more; Aaron Keith Burke, trespassing/take or kill animal on private land, conservation/hunting with light at night, possess of weapon/by conv felon firearm or conceal weapon, firing weapon/discharge firearm in public; Trampas Scott Fant, Out of County warrant;
February 25
Tracey Lynn Leake-Sims, Drugs-possess/possess methampthetamine, narcotic equip-possess/narcotic equip-possess and or use, mariquana-possess/not more than 20 grams; Francisco Tzintzun, nonmoving traffic viol/operate motor vehicle wo valid license;
February 26
Travis William Allen, fraud, insuff funds che/make utter issue 150 dol or over; Jennifer Jane Duncan, Nonmoving traffic viol/ drive while lic susp 1st off; Leroy Edwards, nonmoving traffic fiol/driver present non current insurance;

LIBERTY COUNTY
February 21
William T. Deramus, failure to appear
February 22
James Milton Ammons, violation of probation
February 23
Albury K. Brown, criminal mischief, $1000 or more, grand theft of $300, burglary with assault or battery
Jessica Leigh Reeves
George William Roberts, burglary of an unoccupied structure, criminal mischief of $1,000 or more, grand theft of $300 or less than $5,000
Loretta Lesha Swearengin, violation of probation

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
