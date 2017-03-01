Blountstown High School news for the week of February 28.
Just a reminder that 9th and 10th graders will be taking the FSA Writing test on 2/28 (9th graders), 3/1 (10th graders)
AG Communication Preliminaries will be held on Tuesday, 2/28.
Th Baseball team will play Rutherford at home on Tuesday, 2/28 at 4:00 and 6:00 P. M. On Thursday, 3/2 the baseball team will travel to Sneads to play at 4:00 and 6:00 P. M. The baseball will play Wewahitcka on Friday, 3/3 at 4:00 and 6:00 P. M.
The softball team will travel to Graceville to play at 5:00 P. M. on Friday, 3/3.
The Track team will travel to Chipley on 2/28 at 3:00 P. M.
The Weightlifting team will travel to Chipley for a meet on Thursday, 3/2 at 3:00 P. M.
Freshmen Orientation is on Friday, 3/3.
Sofia Coley and Drew Willis were both selected for the West Florida Electric Youth Tour they won all expense paid trips to Washington D.C. to participate in the national tour. Sofia Coley also won a $4000 scholarship to Chipola. (see attached photo)
Keyon Hammond had been accepted into the Florida House of Representatives Page and Messenger Program for the 2017 Regular Session. Congratulations, Keyon!