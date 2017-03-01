Altha School Kindergarten Registration

Altha Public School has scheduled its annual kindergarten screening and registration.
It will be held on Thursday, March 16 at our new campus located at 25820 NE Fuqua Circle in Altha. The school asks that parents stop by the school and pick up enrollment paperwork and already have it filled out when they arrive for their appointment. Speech pathologist, Lena Smith, will conduct speech and language screenings, and the school health aide, Brandon Riley, will be available to answer questions about immunization requirements. The requirements for registration are that a child be 5 years old before September 1, 2017. Out-of-county requests will be accommodated if enrollment numbers of in-county students allows space in the classrooms. Please call the school (762-3121) and set up a time to enroll your child. Important information to bring with you includes a certified copy of your child’s birth certificate, social security card, proof of residency, and your child’s state immunization certificate (obtained through the health department or physician). Additionally, please bring a proof of a recent physical examination with you (obtained through your physician or your child’s pre-K school).