Mr. Marvin Wade Martin, age 87 of Blountstown, FL passed away Saturday night, February 25, 2017 in Tallahassee, Fl. Wade was born on June 11, 1929 in St. Pauls, North Carolina to James Marvin and Pansy Earle (Williams) Martin.
At 6 weeks old, Wade and his family moved to Graceville, Florida. He first lived in Blountstown after moving from Panama City in 1955. He then moved to Chattahoochee in 1982 and moved back to Blountstown in 1994. Wade was a veteran of the Navy and Air Force, serving his country during World War II and the Korean Conflict. He graduated from Indiana Mortuary College, was owner of Martin Funeral Home from 1955 until 1978, and also worked for Peavy Funeral Home for over 20 years, starting in 1994. Wade also had a strong interest in computers, and at age 60 went back to college for 2 years to study their operation. He enjoyed teaching others how to use the computer which led him to being a computer consultant to several organizations. He also used his skills to assisted Alva while she was a nursing instructor and while she was president of the United Methodist Women. Wade was a Member of the Dixie Lodge #109 F&AM, the Scottish Rite Bodies, and the Marzuq Tallahassee Shrine club, where he served as an ambassador. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Marianna and a former member of the Blountstown Rotary Club. He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, and working on his 1931 Model A Ford Tudor Sedan. He received several recognitions for the Model A in antique car shows and drove it in many area parades. Wade was a member of Blountstown United Methodist Church where he at one time served as treasurer. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Pansy Martin, his brother, Bill Martin, his sister, Rachel Martin, and his son, David Martin.
He is survived by his Wife, Alva Martin of Blountstown, FL; Son, Bill Martin and wife, Regina of Sneads, FL; Daughters: Linda Martin and husband, Douglas Parker of Marianna, FL, Jane Creamer and husband, Ronnie of Altha, FL, Mary Flowers and husband, James of Bristol, FL, Cindy Fox and husband, Randy of Tallahassee, FL; 7 Grandchildren, and 13 Great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 11:00 AM (CST) at Blountstown United Methodist Church in Blountstown, FL, with Pastor Nicholas Hughes presiding. Interment will follow at Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown, FL. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 10:00 AM (CST) until service time at 11:00 AM (CST) at Blountstown United Methodist Church in Blountstown, FL. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Blountstown United Methodist Church. All arrangements are under the direction of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.