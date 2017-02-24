Mrs. Lottie Mae Barton, age 81, of Altha, FL passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017 in Altha, FL.
Lottie was born in Calhoun County on October 18, 1935 to Oscar and Ethel (Bodiford) Hall. She was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County and worked as a seamstress. Lottie was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith and a member of Sunny Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Ethel Hall, her son James Edward Barton, and her great grandson Colt O’Bryan. She is survived by her 5 Children; Hilda Willis and husband, James, of Altha, FL, Huston Barton and wife, Lynne of Sink Creek, FL, Carol O’Bryan and husband, Johnny, of Altha, FL, Marilyn Russell and husband, John, of Blountstown, FL, Mike Barton and wife, Janet of Scotts Ferry, FL, Daughter-in-law, Betty Hunt of Altha, FL; 19 Grandchildren, 32 Great Grandchildren, 5 Great-Great Grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 26, 2017, at 2:00 PM (CST), at Sunny Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Dwayne Tolbert and Pastor David Hancock officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Altha, FL. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Peavy Funeral Home from 6:00 PM (CST) until 8:00 PM (CST). All arrangements are under the direction of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.