Casper Albert Halada, Jr., age 87, of Altha passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017 in Panama City.
Born in Rossford, Ohio, May 8, 1929, Casper was the son of the late Casper M. and Anna (Chinoronski) Halada. Casper married the love of his life Floester Hanna in 1952 and after he returned from his duties in the Korean War they moved to Toledo, Ohio and then to Rossford. Their children Jeanine Halada and David Halada were born in 1954 and 1956. Casper retired as an electrician with Libby Owens Ford, Floester retired from teaching, and they moved to Altha in 1978. Casper was of the Catholic faith.
Casper was an avid sportsman who loved hunting, fishing, farming, and anything having to do with the outdoors. He kept busy with his farm and growing pine trees. He loved it when his children and grandchildren were there so he could share with them his love of the outdoors.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Casper M. and Anna Halada; Floester (Hanna) Halada, his loving wife of sixty-one years; his brother Bill Halada; his sisters Midge Jasik, Jo Smith and Mary Balusik.
Surviving Casper are his children Jeanine Halada of Bainbridge, Georgia, and David (Jeanne) Halada of Rossford, Ohio; grandchildren, Justin (Corinne) Halada of San Francisco, California, Joshua (Erica) Halada of Toledo, Ohio, and Alaina (Salvador) Martinez of Salem, Massachusetts; his great-grandchildren, Avery Marie Halada and Kayla Faith Halada both of San Francisco; sisters, Ann Capehart, Bernadine Gear, and Rosemary Leslie of Toledo, Ohio.
Flowers are acceptable or you may make memorial contributions to Bainbridge High School Scholarship Fund, One Bearcat Boulevard, Bainbridge, GA 39819 in memory of Casper Halada, Jr.
Visitation will be at Adams Funeral Home Friday, February 24, 5:00-7:00 p.m. CST, in Blountstown. The funeral will be Saturday, February 25 at 3:00 p.m. CST, in Adams Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Altha.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.