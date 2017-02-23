Tigers at Liberty County Friday

Thursday, February 23. 2017
This past Friday, the Tigers kicked off their season by playing two games in our annual pre-season classic. In the first game the Tigers took on the Godby Cougars, and came away with a 13-9 win.

Jaxon Ridley was the starting pitcher for the Tigers going 4.2 innings and picking up the win. Ridley gave up 6 hits while striking out 2. Brett Phinney, Alex Buggs and Tyreek Sumner all pitched in relief. Bryson Horne led the way offensively going 3-5 with a double and 2 RBI's. Ridley was 2-3 with a double, Kyle Skipper was 2-4 with 4 RBI's.

In the night cap game the Tigers took on Northside Methodist Academy out of Dothan, Al and fell to them 10-9, despite a late comeback after being down 10-1. Bryson Horne got the start on the mound going 4 innings allowing 5 hits and striking out 5. Locke Pohto, and Tyreek Sumner also pitched in relief. Jaxon Ridley led the way offensively going 2-2 with a double. Cole Stevens went 2-4 with 3 RBI's on the night.

The Tigers will travel to Dothan on Thursday for a 4:00 matchup with Houston Academy in the Hits for Heros Invitational. On Friday the Tigers travel acroos the river to take on Liberty County at 6:00 with the JV game beginning at 4:00.
