Tiger lifters win first in three team meet

The Blountstown High School Weightlifting team took first place overall last Thursday in Marianna in a three team meet with Blountstown, Marianna and Liberty County competing.
Cane Miller placed second in the 119 pound class Bradly Bates took first place in the 129 pound class. Abrey Johnson also took first place in the 139 pound class. Keith Grantham won first place in the 154 pound class. In the 169 pound class, Michael Wyrick won first place and Seth Dawson won second place. Trey Mathews was the first place winner in the 183 pound class. Gage Thornton was the third place winner in the 199 pound class with teammate Kentrell Lawson taking third place. In the 219 pound class, Tylor Brock placed second and teammate Bryan Tyler finished in third place. In the 238 pound class, Cody Barfield won first place with Nathan Hunter finishing third.
In the heavyweight class, J. D. Hunter placed second and Manuel Holiday placed third.
This Thursday, the 23rd, the Tigers will host a four team meet starting at 3:00. Altha, Liberty County and Marianna will compete with the Tigers.