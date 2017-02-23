Tharp now facing multiple drug charges

In a release last week from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Faith Nicole Tharp now faces charges for Criminal Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine and the Unlawful Use of a Two-way Communiication Device.
In September of 2016, the Calhoun-Liberty Drug Task Force along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) began investigating a drug trafficking organization that was distributing large quantities of crystal mathampehtamines (ICE) to individuals in Calhoun and Liberty Counties. Through the investigation, investigators were able to identify a distributor in the drug trafficking organization (DTO) as Steven Waldron.
A confidential source (CS) was used to conduct a controlled buy of crystal meth from Waldron. The CS conducted two separate buys from Waldron in Calhoun County.
Investigators were able to secure search warrants, obtaining text message content from a phone used by Waldron. Text messages were seized from Waldron’s phone to members of his DTO detailing narcotics transactions involving crystal meth. During these text messages, individuals spoke with Waldron about meet locations, loaning illegal narcotics, and exchanging U.S. currency for crystal meth. One of the numbers in communication with Waldron was that of Faith Tharp, who was identified through through her Facebook profile. Several text messages between Tharp and Waldron dated November 6, 2016 through November 11, 2016 were part of the release.
According to the release it was clear to investigators that Tharp was engaged in Waldron’s organization to distribute crystal meth (ICE). Investigators felt sufficient probable cause existed to seek warrant/apias against Faith Tharp for the charges previously listed above.