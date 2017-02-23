SHAPE NOTE SINGING AT ITS BEST:

Thursday, February 23. 2017
On Saturday, February 18,the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement hosted a Sacred Harp Sing. Sacred Harp Singing (also called shape note singing) is an old style of acappella singing using shape notes.

Many people came out and enjoyed the singing followed by a potluck meal.
