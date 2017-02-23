Sheriff's Log for 02-23-17

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Thursday, February 23. 2017
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
February 15
Donterious Lamar Gee, violation of probation
Kevin Justin Hansford, convicted felon registration
February 17
Blaine Allen Pitts, violation of probation
Ellis Monroe Summerlin, Jr., violation of probation
February 18
Hali Danielle Smith, reckless driving, 1st offense, attached registration license plate not assigned, operate motor vehicle without valid license
Bradley Hugh Fellows, deliver methamphetamine, traffic in controlled substance
February 19
Matthew Robert Jorgensen, disorderly intoxication in public place causing disturbance
Cody Lynn Gordon, violation of probation, out of county warrant
February 20
Heath Allen Chaffin, driving while license suspended, 2nd offense

LIBERTY COUNTY
February 14
DeKovin Aldridge, contempt of court violation within 500 ft. pet, resid, school or employment, resist officer,vobstruct without violence
Cynthia Jean Cowart, out of county warrant
February 16
Deborah Ann Chambers, violation of probation
February 17
Charlie Lee Drew, violation of probation
Timothy Allen King, out of county warrant
February 18
Penny Ramos, sell of cocaine witgh 1000 ft. of worship, business or school II
February 20
Andrew Ramsey, use of 2 way communication device to facilitate felony, criminal attempt to socialite conspire 3rd degree felony LVL 3 to 10, drug possession - methamphetamine within 1000 feet of worship or business, sell of methamphetamine

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 