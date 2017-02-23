CALHOUN COUNTY
February 15
Donterious Lamar Gee, violation of probation
Kevin Justin Hansford, convicted felon registration
February 17
Blaine Allen Pitts, violation of probation
Ellis Monroe Summerlin, Jr., violation of probation
February 18
Hali Danielle Smith, reckless driving, 1st offense, attached registration license plate not assigned, operate motor vehicle without valid license
Bradley Hugh Fellows, deliver methamphetamine, traffic in controlled substance
February 19
Matthew Robert Jorgensen, disorderly intoxication in public place causing disturbance
Cody Lynn Gordon, violation of probation, out of county warrant
February 20
Heath Allen Chaffin, driving while license suspended, 2nd offense
Sheriff's Log for 02-23-17
