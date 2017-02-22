“Captain” Cleve Franklin Fleming Sr., age 88, of Blountstown, FL, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2017, in Luverne, AL.
Cleve was born on April 5, 1928, in Jackson, AL, to Caleb Johnson “CJ” and Mary Lou (Dunn) Fleming. Cleve moved from Jackson, AL to Blountstown in 1961. He was an Army veteran, a retired boat captain who worked with the Corp of Engineers in the dredging division. Cleve enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a member at Iamonia Hunting Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, CJ and Mary Lou Fleming, his wife, June Math Fleming, his daughter, Mary Lee Fleming, his son, David Fleming, and his grandson-in-law, Stewart Tidwell.
He is survived by this son; Cleve Fleming Jr. and wife, Donna of Crawfordville, FL, his daughter Gail Fleming Lytle and husband, Carl of Helena, AL, grandchildren; Carla Lytle Ladnier and husband, Nick, Emily Lytle Maddox and husband, Scott, Caitlin Fleming Tidwell, and Patrick Fleming. and 4 great grandchildren; Caden Ladnier, Emalyn Ladnier, Colton Ladnier, Kylee Maddox
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11:00 AM (CST) at the Peavy Funeral Home chapel in Blountstown, FL, with Pastor Bob Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown, FL. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 24, 2017 at Peavy Funeral Home from 10:00 AM (CST) until 11:00 AM (CST). All arrangements are under the care of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.