Bennett Melton Griffin, age 76, of Kinard passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017 in Panama City. Ben was born in Kinard, September 24, 1940 to the late Mose Edward and Bessie (Warren) Griffin. He was an electrician and enjoyed singing and playing his guitar. He was of the holiness faith.
Ben is survived by three sisters; Naomi Daniels, Margaret Brogdon, and Bernie Mae Pitts of Kinard; a niece, Cindy Bailey and a nephew, Eddie Griffin of Kinard.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
