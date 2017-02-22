Donald Gordon Lawley, age 81, of Wewahitchka, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 19, 2017. Don was born on December 19, 1935 in Fairfield, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon P. and Charlotte E. Lawley and wife, Mary N. Lawley.
Don is survived by his step-daughter, Carolyn F. Harper and her husband Jimmy; two grandchildren, Angela F. Daniel and her husband Kevin and James R. Harper and wife Misty; four great-grandchildren, Rachael M. Poole and her husband Geoffrey, Jacob A. Daniel, Cole G. Harper, Chance M. Harper; one great-great grandchild Garrett J. Harper. Don was also survived by a very close first cousin, Don Blocker of Chula Vista, California.
Don was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Vietnam War. Upon discharge from the service and based on his military background Don attended Auburn University for a year studying electronics. Later he had an opportunity to sign on with Vitro Contractors for the Air Force and served at Cape San Blas and Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Don retired from Vitro as Site Chief of the Air Force complex at Cape San Blas. Don was a loyal member of Dalkeith Baptist Church and taught Sunday School faithfully and he also was a longtime board member of the church.
Don was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan and was a big supporter of the Wewa boys baseball and girls softball teams.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at Dalkeith Baptist Church in Wewahitchka. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 with Pastor Mike Dunn officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.