School Board member Tim Smith loses battle with cancer at age 53

Longtime Calhoun County School Board member and former Calhoun County Senior Citizen employee Tim Smith passed away early Thursday, February 9, after a long, hard battle with cancer. Tim had touched many people with his smile and his desire to make other people’s lives better. He was 53 years old.
Tim was elected to the Calhoun County School Board in November 1998. Fellow board members shared some personal comments after learning of Tim Smith’s passing.
“Tim was just a great guy and a true friend of mine!”, fellow school board member Danny Ryals said Friday. “We have worked together for the past 15 or 20 years at the Calhoun County Senior Citizens Association and 8 years together on the Calhoun County School Board. Tim was the mechanic for the Senior Citizens. He would also drive our Seniors to doctors appointments and fix most anything that broke. When Marilyn or the staff had a problem or an emergency they didn't call 911 they called TIM!! He was the head chef at the many grilled and smoked chicken, boston butt, smoked ham and fried catfish fund raisers. I always helped Tim and volunteered to taste everything he cooked! Tim had 18 years on the school board and was a wealth of knowledge on anything school related. He always had the students and employees best interests at heart and he never had a personal agenda or ulterior motive. Tim was the Grand Marshall in the 2016 BHS Homecoming parade and I had the honor and privilege of driving him in the parade. I will always remember that hour of time together laughing and talking about old times and us seriously thinking about smoking the tires on my car under the red light at 20 and 71!! We also discussed his present condition and one thing that I already knew but got reaffirmed was that Tim had grown even closer to the Lord. While we continued to pray for healing and a miracle he said that he had put it in the Lord's Hands and was ready to go. I am thankful my dear friend is in heaven today! I loved Tim and will miss him very much.”
School Superintendent Ralph Yoder also shared his thoughts on Tim. “During the past four years, I enjoyed working closely with Tim Smith as we shared a passion for our students, community and school district. Tim offered stability to me in my first term due to his length of service on the Calhoun County School board. His institutional knowledge will be misses in the months and years ahead,” Yoder noted.
“Tim was always straight forward and honest,” Ken Speight said Friday morning. “He is truly going to be missed by all of us. It was a blessing for me to be around him. He was an all around good guy and they just don’t make ‘em like that anymore.”
Former School Board member Kelly King said it was a blessing for her to serve with Tim for 10 years. “He had a heart for serving our community and his leadership should be an example for others. Tim was respectful to his fellow board members and always listened to the concerns of this constituents. His influence helped me grow professionally and personally and I will always treasure his friendship”.
“Tim was my friend and I am going to greatly miss him,” fellow School Board member Danny Hassig said Friday. “He was an honest man who loved children and always worked for the betterment of our school district. His heart went out to those in need and Tim always did his best to ensure all children were represented and taken care of. He had a special heart for our teachers/support staff and commended many timess the amazing work they did day in and day out. The School Board will never be the same again without the calm presence our friend brought to the board. Tim, we will miss you and we love you. Godspeed my friend.”
Tim had also been a dedicated employee of the Calhoun County Senior Citizens Association from October 1995 until his retirement last September. “Tim can never be replaced,” Director Marilyn Russell said Friday. “For twenty-one years he was an outstanding employee. He was our mechanic, driver, and best friend. He always stepped up to the plate to face any challenge. Several years ago, Tim won first place at the National Transit Driver Rodeo which included all 50 states. He loved his wife and family, his work, and doing whatever he could for other people”.
Funeral services were held for Tim Smith Sunday at Traveler’s Rest Free Will Baptist Church.