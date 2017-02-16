Chipola’s Ebersole receives Champion of Service Award

MARIANNA—Chipola College sophomore Donovan Ebersole of Blountstown was presented Volunteer Florida’s Champion of Service Award by Florida Governor Rick Scott at the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at the Governor’s Mansion.
Ebersole is a first generation college student majoring in Mathematics at Chipola. He plans to continue his education in Mathematics or Physics at an area college or university. Ebersole is the son of Sarai and Kevin Ebersole of Blountstown.
The Blountstown native found a perfect fit at Chipola’s Academic Center of Excellence where he tutors students needing extra help. From his first day on campus, he had a network of friends so the transition from high school to college was seamless. Ebersole says, “I love Chipola because the faculty focuses on students. It doesn’t matter your background or where you are in the class, top or bottom, they help you tremendously so you can really connect with the professors and material.”
Ebersole was named a Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar in 2016. He also is a member of the All-Florida Academic First Team. A portrait of Ebersole hangs on Chipola’s Academic Wall of Honor.
Ebersole coordinated the first annual Science Day at Chipola for area high school students. In partnership with the Science Club and Honors Club, local high students were invited to learn fun aspects of science while exploring careers in science. As co-coordinator of the event, Ebersole raised money, arranged for speakers, and directed the day’s events for 75 area students.