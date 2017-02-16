Tigers hosting low country boil at Pre-Season Classic

Posted by
Administrator
in Sports
Thursday, February 16. 2017
Comments (0)
The Blountstown Tigers will host Godby and Northside Methodist Friday in a Pre-Season Classic to open the 2017 BHS Baseball Season.

The Tigers are scheduled to play at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. A great low country boil is being prepared and plates will be read at 3:30 p.m. Baseball and good food! Come join us!!
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 