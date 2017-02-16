Tigers’ season ends with loss to Cottondale

The Blountstown Tigers’ season ended last Tuesday night with a 55-51 loss to Cottondale. The Tigers ended their season under first year Head Coach Brent Zessin with 16 wins and 7 losses.
J.T. Richards and Jeremore Houston are the only to Seniors on this year’s team. “These two helped to build a strong foundation for the Blountstown Boy’s Basketball program. The two served as captains for our team,” coach Zessin noted.
Leading scorer for the Tigers in the District Tournament game was KK Godwin with 28 points. Alex Buggs followed with 8, Denzel Washington with 6, Jamal Howard 5, JT Richards and Keavis Bess with 2 points each.
Coach Zessin expressed a big thank you to all the parents of the Blountstown Boys (JV and Varsity) for their support and letting us share in the lives of their boys.
“Thanks for the ones who help provide pre-game meals for the Girls and Boys Basketball Teams. Thanks for the concession stand workers. Thanks for the
Administration’s support. Thanks go out to the two ladies, Yolanda Pittman and Danyel White, who kept our books and ran the clock at our home games.
Thanks for all the fans (students and adults, and our Blountstown cheerleaders that made ths season a specil one that our basketball program can grow from.