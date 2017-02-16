Tiger lifters win four team meet

The Blountstown High School Weightlifting Team competed in a four tear meet last week and had several first place winners.
1st place winners were: Bradley Bates, 129 class; Abrey Johnson, 139 class; Trey Mathews, 183 class; Tylor Brock, 219 class; Cody Barfield, 238 class and JD Hunter, Heavy class.
Tigers placeing 2nd in the meet were: Cane Miller, 119 class; Keith Grantham, 154 class; Michael Wyrick, 169 class; Gage Thornton, 199 class.
Placing third for the Tigers were: Kentrell Lawson, 199 class; Manuel Holliday, Heavy class.
Team results for the meet were: Blountstown, 62, Vernon 40, Holmes County 30 and Liberty County 21.