Tiger lifters win four team meet

Thursday, February 16. 2017
The Blountstown High School Weightlifting Team competed in a four tear meet last week and had several first place winners.

1st place winners were: Bradley Bates, 129 class; Abrey Johnson, 139 class; Trey Mathews, 183 class; Tylor Brock, 219 class; Cody Barfield, 238 class and JD Hunter, Heavy class.

Tigers placeing 2nd in the meet were: Cane Miller, 119 class; Keith Grantham, 154 class; Michael Wyrick, 169 class; Gage Thornton, 199 class.

Placing third for the Tigers were: Kentrell Lawson, 199 class; Manuel Holliday, Heavy class.

Team results for the meet were: Blountstown, 62, Vernon 40, Holmes County 30 and Liberty County 21.
